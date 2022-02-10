UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt 's Popularity Unites Opponent Parties: Ali Muhammad Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 11:32 AM

PTI govt 's popularity unites opponent parties: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday criticised that the opposition parties have been united against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to hide their corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday criticised that the opposition parties have been united against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to hide their corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts, the country is moving on right track to achieve its real destiny.

He said the opposition parties were afraid of PTI's popularity amongst the masses and therefore, they were propagating against the party and its leadership.

He expressed his confidence that the whole nation is standing with Imran Khan and will continue staying with him against corrupt mafia.

PTI under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking pragmatic measures to resolve the issues of common man besides putting the country on a path of development and prosperity.

