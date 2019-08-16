PTI govt saves country from bankruptcy: Ahmed Jawad

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad on Friday said soon after coming into power the PTI government had started taking initiatives and succeeded in saving the country from being bankrupt.

Reacting to a statement of PML-N Member of the National Assembly Mariyum Aurangzeb, he said the present government had inherited economic challenges due corruption of last regimes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party, which was evident from the fact that their leadership was in jail today.

He said the PML-N's politics was based on telling lies.

The PTI leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan would steer Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

Pakistan had won its diplomatic war on Kashmir, he added

