PTI Govt Serious In Promoting Education Through E-Learning: IT Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecom, Syed Ameenul Haq on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government was serious in promoting education through E-Learning as digital Pakistan was the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while visiting the Virtual University of Pakistan (VU), Kala Shah Kaku, Campus and reviewed the construction progress of the Genomic Centre.

The Minister appreciated the progress of Genomic Centre of VU which was providing quality education to the masses across Pakistan and abroad.

He said the Ministry along with the VU was working on all those projects that would create employment opportunities in the country.

He said the VU had executed the DigiSkills training project in a very effective manner and with their support, the target of 1 million enrollments was achieved before its time.

He said the Ministry was striving to move Pakistan forward in the field of education, adding that although "We have limitations due to low budget in education sector, however, efforts were being made to increase the current percentage of the budget upto 10 percent of the country's GDP.

He said that Pakistan had huge portion of young population and the government were striving to equip them with latest knowledge and skills, so well-educated and skill based young workforce would contribute towards country progress which would lead us towards prosperity.

He said, "It is necessary to bring women forward in every field", adding that effective efforts were being made to increase the role of women.

Later, he visited VU, M.A Jinnah Campus (Head Office) and inaugurated the newly launched "Learning Management System" for VU students. He also visited the VU tv Department where he was briefed about TV Department.

VU Rector Naeem Tariq, Director ICT Ehsen Zafar Puri, Dean Faculty of Science and Technology, Prof Dr Arif Rafiq, Director ORIC, Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi and others were present on the occasion.

