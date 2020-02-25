PTI govt sets new examples of transparency: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said that transparency was top most priority of PTI government as the Federal government in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan promoted merit and transparency in all development projects including Ehsaas programme.

Zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against corruption resulting in transparency in government departments and improvement in public service delivery, besides improving the country's image globally, she said while speaking at a private news channel.

The selection of beneficiaries under the 'Ehsaas programme' would be made in a transparent manner and no political or personal affiliation would affect or interfere in the process.

She also invited researchers and private institutions to come forward and collaborate with government for the uplift of the poor and marginalized segments of the society.

She hoped that the Ehsaas programme would brings the deserving segments of society out of the poverty trap soon.

Ehsaas is a highly transparent and merit-based programme, she said, adding that the most marginalized segments of the society from the most neglected areas of the country were selected to get registered in different programmes under the umbrella of Ehsaas programme.

She assured the programme was free of any political or financial influence.

The selection of the beneficiaries is purely merit-based and it has been ensured that the financial assistance is given to the deserving people only, she mentioned.

Furthermore she said, on initial level, the Ehsaas Amdan programme is being launched in 375 union councils of 23 poorest districts of all the four provinces of the country and women are the focus of the programme.