PTI govt sets to launch Sehat Card scheme in Faisalabad on Feb 9

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government set to launch its flagship program of universal health cards scheme (Insaf Sehat Card) in Faisalabad from Wednesday (February 09, 2022) and in this connection a rally was also organized on Tuesday to sensitize the people about the benefits of this scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government set to launch its flagship program of universal health cards scheme (Insaf Sehat Card) in Faisalabad from Wednesday (February 09, 2022) and in this connection a rally was also organized on Tuesday to sensitize the people about the benefits of this scheme.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill along with Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar and other PTI leaders led the rally which started from Iqbal Stadium and marched up to Chowk Clock Tower.

Various small processions also emerged from different parts of the city and joined the main rally before it reached at Clock Tower Chowk.

Talking to the media persons at Clock Tower Chowk, Dr Shahbaz Gill said, "Our workers are very enthusiastic and ready to launch a mass-contact program to highlight the achievements of the PTI government".

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to safeguard legitimate rights of the masses while in previous period these were totally denied by the rulers.

Taunting his political opponents, he said that they tried to make a peon Malik Maqsood rich but for only one night and for their own personal interests of money laundering.

He said that worst hit were the poor who had to utilize their entire savings for their treatment. He said that two families were ruling the country. They looted the country and for their own treatment they used to visit America and UK even their third-tier leadership like Abid Sher Ali were also under treatment in UK. He (Abid) also had enough looted and plundered money to get treatment abroad.

Dr Gill said that the previous rulers had left the poor unattended but Imran Khan was a leader who launched health cards scheme to provide the best possible treatment to the poor. He said this scheme would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (February 09, 2022) in Faisalabad and each card holder would have Rs.1 million for the treatment of his family.

He said that this scheme was initially started from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and maximum people opted for the treatment of eye-diseases through this health facility. The second largest beneficiaries of this scheme were those people who got their delivery cases conducted in the best hospital of their own choice.

About eye diseases, he said that diabetes was the main cause of this disease and it was because of substandard food.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power to help the helpless and neglected segments of the society. He (PM) provided the best possible health facilities to the poor which were earlier enjoyed by the elite class.

He said that the principle of the equality was introduced by the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Imran Khan being his true follower was treading on the same path. "We are now trying to enforce law equally and requesting the judiciary to dispense justice irrespective of any influential person.

" He said, "The government has taken best possible steps and as a result of our sincere efforts the national exports have reached from 20 billion Dollars to 30 billion dollars." He asked the people to tell honestly that what the fate of power loom sector was in Nawaz Sharif era. They replied in unison that loom owners were selling their power looms at Rs.35 to Rs.40 per kg.

Dr Gill said that now the government was providing lucrative incentives and new industries were being established with an estimated cost of Rs.450 billion.

He said, "Our ministers and advisors are not involved in any kind of corruption as they fully understand that Imran Khan will not tolerate it at any cost rather he is hitting hard the corrupt elements with an iron hand." Dr Shahbaz again asked from the people, "Tell me if any PTI MNA or MPA is receiving 'Bhatta' (money)". The people replied in negative. Therefore, he said, "This is the change for which PTI, Imran Khan and we are striving hard".

About inflation, he said it was universal phenomena. America and other developed countries were also facing it because of high prices of petrol, coal, food items, and supply chain problems. However, the PTI government was facilitating the poor people and farmers by giving targeted subsidy to them, he added.

About dilapidated city roads, he said, "These roads were already in shabby condition but we have announced a package of Rs.13 billion which would be used to repair these roads." He further said the PTI government was also establishing 8 new universities and 8 hospitals in Punjab.

He said that at present GDP rate was 5.37% which was almost same as in the previous era but the opposition was unnecessarily making hue and cry that economy was facing collapse like situation.

He said, "We are on the right track to provide maximum facilities to the poor and neglected segments of the society." He said that the country had experienced loot and plunder during the last 70 years and it would take some time to drag Pakistan out of this crisis.

Dr. Nisar Ahmad Jatt former MNA also addressed the rally and said the PTI was with the business community and trying its best to redress their genuine problems.

He said, "Faisalabad is facing acute shortage of potable water and we are committed to ensure clean drinking water to every individual in this district." Chairman FDA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar thanked the participants of the rally and said the PTI government would introduce new local government system to resolve people's problems at grassroots level.

During a question answer session, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that tv channels were earning about 36 to 40 % profit. They also had their own chain of businesses and most of them earned Rs.929 billion profit. Hence they must give 10 percent enhancement in the salaries of their workers instead of downsizing.

He further said the government was contemplating a strategy to link advertisements with the payment of salaries to the working journalists.