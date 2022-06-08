PTI govt slammed over manhandling of Advocate Ghufran Ullah : Afshan Hussain Advocate

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial General Secretary, PML-N Youth Women's Wing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Afshan Hussain Advocate Wednesday strongly condemned the negligence of the PTI government over manhandling of Ghufran ullah Advocate.

She said that the PTI government has failed to protect lives and properties of the common man, adding that no one was above the law, everyone including the bureaucracy should keep in mind that the law does not give any person the right to cross beyond his constitutional limits.

In a statement issued here, Afshan Hussain Advocate said that PTI should remember that lawyers have always been on the same page for the supremacy of constitution and law.

They always struggled to ensure the rule of law and PML-N leadership stands united with lawyers community, she added.

She demanded an inquiry into the incident and exemplary punishment to the perpetrators so that no one would dare to look down on the law and the law enforcers in future.

