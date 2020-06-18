PTI govt stabilised economy: Aliya Hamza

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Aliya Hamza Wednesday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) put the country on the road to economic stability before the coronavirus pandemic struck

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Aliya Hamza Wednesday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) put the country on the road to economic stability before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Taking part in the debate on budget 2020-21 in the National Assembly, she said before the coronavirus, the foreign exchange reserves, foreign remittances and exports were increasing and the government had successfully reduced its expenditures.

He said all the well known international publications and institutions started saying that economy of Pakistan was moving on the right path after the PTI government came in.

She said the government of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and others took loans and during their tenure current account deficit was at a very high level.

The previous governments destroyed Pakistan Railways, Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Steel Mills, she added.

She said nobody was more sympathetic to the government employees than Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Aliya said besides the share to the provinces from the National Finance Commission Award, billions of rupees of special packages were announced for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Ehsanullah Tiwana said loans of farmers should be waived off as their crops were badly affected by climate change and locust attacks.

Yaqub Sheikh said his constituency in Dera Ismail Khan lacked facilities of water, roads, schools and hospitals.

He asked the government to begin work on irrigation and road projects in his area so that it could be promoted as a food basket of the country.

He stressed that industrial activity and exports should be increased so that the country could move on the path of economic development.

MNA Saad Waseem pointed out that economic growth in the country had turned negative after a period of 70 years, adding universities should be established in those districts which were without it.

MNA Shahida Rehmani criticised the decision to close down Pakistan Steel Mills and demanded that salaries of government employees should be enhanced.