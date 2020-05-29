UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Stands With People In Fighting Locust: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:25 PM

PTI govt stands with people in fighting locust: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Friday that PTI government was much concerned about saving crops from locust,had taken serious steps on large extent to prevent loss

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Friday that PTI government was much concerned about saving crops from locust,had taken serious steps on large extent to prevent loss.

Talking to a private news channel he said that 1127 teams were formed to send into fields,four planes were arranged to spray the affected areas.

Moreover around four thousands hectare area was finely sprayed to combat locust attack,he added.

He further mentioned that following government's directions the concerned department had completed a survey report regarding the situation in the affected areas.

PPP had remained in power in Sindh for decades but could not do anything practically to solve the masses' issues, he stated.

He replied to a question, that incumbent government came into power for the first time and leaving no stone unturned for the national progress.

