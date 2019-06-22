PTI govt steering economy towards stability: Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways and Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib Saturday said his government was steering the economy towards stability and through budgetary measures would protect vulnerable segments of society and give loans to unemployed youth.

Taking part in the budget debate, he said the incumbent government allocated Rs 47 billion for the sector of education.

He said there was a time in Pakistan when dams were built and Pakistan International Airlines helped create other international airlines.

Pakistan had deposits of copper and coal and had huge potential to promote tourism, he observed.

He said the former rulers bought flats in foreign countries, laundered money and built factories.

Farrukh said before Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf formed government, the foreign exchange reserves had dropped from US $ 18 to US $ 9 billion.

He said a former prime minister paid tax of Rs 5000 in a year.

The last government increased sales tax from 16 percent to 17 percent, he added.

The Parliamentary Secretary criticized the opposition for saying that it would not let the government pass the budget.

He said the PMLN government increased the budget of Prime Minister House to Rs 1.17 billion while PTI government cut the budget to Rs 750 million.

Imran Khan was determined to put the economy on the right track and break the begging bowl, he said adding, Special Economic Zone would be set up in Faisalabad, which was exporting goods worth six billion Dollar.

He said new projects would be initiated in Faisalabad for protection of environment and provision of drinking water.

The previous government damaged the textile sector while PTI brought uniformity in the gas rates for industries in the provinces to boost the textile sector, he said adding, exporters should be refunded taxes paid by them.