PTI govt still willing to accept legal demands of opposition: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 's leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 's leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said there would be no compromise over supremacy of parliament and the Imran Khan's government is still willing to accept legal demands of opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 's leader and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said there would be no compromise over supremacy of parliament and the Imran Khan's government is still willing to accept legal demands of opposition.

Talking to a private news channel, she said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government always showed willingness for talks from very beginning and still wants to talk with the parties to end ongoing political crisis.

She urged all political parties to use decent language and show flexibility in their attitudes.

Kanwal also asked the opposition parties to show political maturity in the Parliament and refrain from undue criticism on present elected government.

The Leader said PTI leadership believed in solving problems through dialogue as people do in any democratic countries.

"We will make decisions based on the country's law and constitution, she said adding, opposition should accept all our decisions with taking mature steps." "The PTI government will act in accordance with the law.

We just don't want any deadlock in the country," she said.

Replying to a query, she said opposition should come forward and sit together with government to introduce new institutional reforms in the country instead of using blackmailing tactics against government.

Opposition parties have no agenda for public welfare and did nothing for the people during their governments, she criticized.

She said the opposition parties' alliance was only aimed at protecting looted wealth, adding, corrupt parties were playing the politics of personal interest.

"The menace of corruption has pushed the country back and corrupt elements will not be allowed to hinder the path of progress."Pakistan would be rid of corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she assured.

She said opposition should realize that the people cannot be fooled through their continues lies as corruption was at its peak during the tenure of the previous rulers and national resources were wasted mercilessly on wrong projects.

