UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Strategies Bringing Fruitful Results In Strengthening Country's Economy: Tahir Naveed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

PTI govt strategies bringing fruitful results in strengthening country's economy: Tahir Naveed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Traders Wing Central President Haji Tahir Naveed has said the strategies of the government were bringing fruitful results in strengthening the country's economy and Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to provide maximum incentives to business community for promotion of trade and industrial sectors.

Addressing a reception which hosted in his owner by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) here at HCCI Secretariat, he informed that the prime minister fully desired to reduce the power tariff in order to boost the industrial sector and exports of country's manufacturing at large.

He said Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) as well as Chambers have been invited to submit proposals for betterment of trade and industry so that the same could be incorporated in the annual budget.

He informed that PTI Traders Wing desired to unite the real traders and industrialists at one platform therefore regional, district and sub-division level committees of the wing will be formed soon with objective to make joint efforts for promotion of business activities.

Besides, the PTI Traders Wing has formed 19 zones in all over the country and the representative of the region will be nominated as the members central executive committee of the wing, he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan fully dedicated to make Pakistan a safe and welfare state for which support from the people of all segments of life is needed.

HCCI President Fahad Hussain Shaikh in his welcome address highlighted the issues being face by the business community of Hyderabad and assured full cooperation in completion of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Among others, PTI leaders Izharul Hassan Qadri, Mustansir Billah, Javed Iqbal, Mussarat Iqbal and Yasir Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Budget Hyderabad Same Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

31 minutes ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

41 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

41 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

42 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

1 hour ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.