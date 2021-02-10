(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Traders Wing Central President Haji Tahir Naveed has said the strategies of the government were bringing fruitful results in strengthening the country's economy and Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to provide maximum incentives to business community for promotion of trade and industrial sectors.

Addressing a reception which hosted in his owner by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) here at HCCI Secretariat, he informed that the prime minister fully desired to reduce the power tariff in order to boost the industrial sector and exports of country's manufacturing at large.

He said Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) as well as Chambers have been invited to submit proposals for betterment of trade and industry so that the same could be incorporated in the annual budget.

He informed that PTI Traders Wing desired to unite the real traders and industrialists at one platform therefore regional, district and sub-division level committees of the wing will be formed soon with objective to make joint efforts for promotion of business activities.

Besides, the PTI Traders Wing has formed 19 zones in all over the country and the representative of the region will be nominated as the members central executive committee of the wing, he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan fully dedicated to make Pakistan a safe and welfare state for which support from the people of all segments of life is needed.

HCCI President Fahad Hussain Shaikh in his welcome address highlighted the issues being face by the business community of Hyderabad and assured full cooperation in completion of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Among others, PTI leaders Izharul Hassan Qadri, Mustansir Billah, Javed Iqbal, Mussarat Iqbal and Yasir Qureshi were also present on the occasion.