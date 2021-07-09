PTI govt strengthening accountability, ensuring merit: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was strengthening accountability and ensuring merit in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was strengthening accountability and ensuring merit in Pakistan. Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N have made the system corrupt during their respective tenures, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Minister said that both PPP and PML-N had promoted nepotism and favoritism while running the governments in the past. Pakistan, he said could not make progress due to weak policies of the past regimes. Lauding the leadership qualities of Imran Khan, he said the government of PTI after coming into power had tried its best to ensure merit in the country besides taking steps for accountability against corrupt elements.

Replying to a question, he said that the leaders of PML-N had plundered the national money and made assets abroad. The leaders of PPP and PML-N, had ruined the economy and damaged the institutions for providing favor to their own people, he said and added that no one was allowed to run the old polluted system.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan would move forward in every field under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Commenting on the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said the people of AJK are well aware of the performance of the past governments of PPP and PML-N. The PTI will win the forthcoming elections in AJK due to its performance and delivery to masses, he expressed.