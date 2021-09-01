ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was strengthening democracy in the country.

The incumbent government had done massive legislation in the passage of number of bills from the Parliament to further streamline the system, she said talking to Pakistan Television (ptv).

The minister asked the opposition parties to cooperate with the government and to come into the Parliament to introduce electoral reforms and make consensus on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to ensure transparency in the election process.

She invited the opposition to have a look at the EVMs instead of criticizing it, adding the government was determined to hold next elections in a free, fair and transparent environment through EVMs in order to discourage rigging practice and horse-trading incidents.

Dr Shireen Mazari said the corruption was main hurdle in the country's stability, development and progress, adding those opposition leaders plundered the national exchequer ruthlessly were accountable now.

The government was committed to recover the looted wealth from the corrupts especially the Sharif family, who had established illegal properties abroad, she added.

She said the PTI government came into power with its slogan of accountability against the looters and plunderers and would never make any compromise on it.

Both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans while the present government had improved and stabled the national economy through its prudent economic policies, the minister stated.

Commenting on the use of social media, she underlined the need to avoid using derogatory remarks on social media against others.