PTI govt strengthens economic foundation: MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr on Sunday said that the incumbent government strived hard to strengthened the economic foundation of the country.

While addressing a ceremony here, the MNA stated that PTI government have enjoyed the support of the educated people. The masses rejected Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM's) narrative. People are fed up of the politics of PDM as it revolves around the vested interests of their political elite, said Dehr. Earlier, those who were anxious for tendering their resignations, now they are taking part in bye-polls and senate elections.

The Opposition will have to face the accountability process for the looted money. About youth, he stated that they were very much committed to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisarani also spoke and urged people to follow precautionary measures to cope with the third wave of COVID-19. Collective efforts are needed to combat with the novel coronavirus, he stated.

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Janjua stated that PHA planting trees at 22 different sites of the city.