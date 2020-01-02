PTI govt strengthens national economy: Governor

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said the PTI government had reduced the inherited trade deficit from US$ 20 billion to only US$ one billion due to its effective and positive economic and trade policies.

He expressed these views while talking to the media representatives at Jinnah House Sialkot.

The Governor said that national economics indicators were showing betterment day by day due to which the country was moving ahead successfully towards the goal of economic stability.

He said the PTI government's successful economic policies had saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy.

He congratulated the residents of Iqbal City on the New Year and said the government and the entire nation were united and stood with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He pledged to provide quality educational and health facilities to the masses.

He said the people in Punjab's every nook and corner would also get the potable drinking water during the next four years under the supervision of Pure Water Authority.

He said the government was making all out sincere efforts to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all basic facilities at their door steps.

The Governor also strongly condemned state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international institutions, including the United Nations (UN), to break the silence on the Kashmir issue.

The Punjab Governor said the PTI government would continue to support Kashmiris at political, diplomatic, social and moral fronts till their freedom.

He said Indian Prime Minister's anti-Muslim policies were enough to shake the conscience of the world.

He said that Indian people had also strongly condemned the Modi's most condemned and controversial Indian Citizenship Law.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar expressed complete solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan. "If India tries to commit any aggression against Pakaistan, we will respond with our full might," he added.

Later, the Punajb Governor cut the happy New Year cake there.

Local PTI Leaders Umer Dar, Muhammad Akmal Cheema, Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Q Punjab Muhammad Saleem Baryar and others were also present on the occasion.