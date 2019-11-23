PTI govt striving for poor friendly system: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving to bring such a system in the country wherein common man could get maximum benefits

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government was striving to bring such a system in the country wherein common man could get maximum benefits.

Talking to people at UC-63 (Seetal Mari), UC-42 and UC-19, he said the PTI wanted real change in the country. He said: "It is not a goal of the PTI government to stick to power, and its ultimate objective is to bring about a real change in the country." Qureshi said that country's economy was improving as different international economic institutions had acknowledged the improvement. He said: "Multinational companies and investors are visiting Pakistan with huge investments and this would help generate employment opportunities in the country." He said that reduction in trade deficit and increase in foreign exchange reserves show a visible improvement in country's economy. He said that economic diplomacy was also yielding positive results, adding that 'Belt & Road' i initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were excellent projects and these would change the fate of entire region.

He said that the projects would enhance digital linkages and promote social, cultural, tourism and trade ties, which would serve as foundations for a durable progress.

Qureshi said that CPEC had entered the second phase in which focus would be on industry, economic and social uplift. He said that the CPEC Authority had been constituted for timely completion of projects in line with the initiative. "The government is establishing different industrial zones in the country also," he added.

About Multan, the foreign minister said that a master plan for Multan was being prepared and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar would approve it soon.

Earlier, Qureshi visited Seetal Mari and offered Fateha over the death of brothers of ex-councillor Tahir Chaudhry and Allah Rakha Dogar, respectively. He also condoled with another two families in UC-42.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Rana Abdul Jabbar, Syed Babar Shah and others were present.