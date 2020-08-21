UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Striving For Self-reliance: PTI Leader

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:16 PM

PTI govt striving for self-reliance: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is striving for self-reliance in all sectors despite various hurdles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is striving for self-reliance in all sectors despite various hurdles.

This was stated by Rana Babar Khan Advocate, deputy secretary general PTI City Faisalabad.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that previous rulers looted the national wealth with impunity due to which Pakistan is still lagging behind.

He said that the PTI is the only party which wanted to steer Pakistan out of all crises. For th purpose, it has not only initiated accountability process against looters but also succeeded in overcoming many problems.

Appreciating two-year performance of the PTI government, he said that the party inherited many problems.

The kitty was empty but the incumbent government not only provided incentives to various sectors but also announced special packages for the poor people during the corona pandemic.

He said that previous rulers had put national economy on ventilator, but the PTI government took steps for stabilizing the economy.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a committed person and he will not stop accountability process until the recovery of looted wealth.

The government and institutes are on one page due to which the PTI government has succeeded not only in promoting soft image of Pakistan at international level but it also launched war against nepotism and favoritism, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor All Government

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 82,191 addition ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt remain successful in fulfilling its promi ..

9 seconds ago

University of Peshawar Research Board approves 22 ..

10 seconds ago

Kakar posted as Secretary Urban Planning and Devel ..

13 seconds ago

NHMP, FDE to provide road safety education in ICT ..

19 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 21 Aug 2020

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.