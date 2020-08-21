PTI govt striving for self-reliance: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is striving for self-reliance in all sectors despite various hurdles

This was stated by Rana Babar Khan Advocate, deputy secretary general PTI City Faisalabad.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that previous rulers looted the national wealth with impunity due to which Pakistan is still lagging behind.

He said that the PTI is the only party which wanted to steer Pakistan out of all crises. For th purpose, it has not only initiated accountability process against looters but also succeeded in overcoming many problems.

Appreciating two-year performance of the PTI government, he said that the party inherited many problems.

The kitty was empty but the incumbent government not only provided incentives to various sectors but also announced special packages for the poor people during the corona pandemic.

He said that previous rulers had put national economy on ventilator, but the PTI government took steps for stabilizing the economy.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a committed person and he will not stop accountability process until the recovery of looted wealth.

The government and institutes are on one page due to which the PTI government has succeeded not only in promoting soft image of Pakistan at international level but it also launched war against nepotism and favoritism, he added.