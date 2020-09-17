PTI govt striving hard for the provision of basic amenities to facilitate public

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The incumbent PTI led government was striving hard for the provision of basic amenities to the masses by introducing reforms in various sectors including economy, revenue, price control, public health, adulteration, environment (tree plantation) tourism, quakery related issues, in order to facilitate and uplift the living standard of common man.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Mehmood Thursday has said this while chairing a meeting in Attock.

DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner reviewed the arrangements regarding law and order, Corona Virus, dengue, price control, development schemes, polio campaign, tree plantation, revenue, adulteration and quakery related issues .

Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the performance of district administration and emphasized upon the officers to keep continue their hard work to give maximum relief to the people .

Commissioner directed the officers to ensure completion of all the development schemes timely and not to compromise on quality and standard of the work.

Earlier in his briefing DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar apprised the commissioner that in Attock district so for 622 corona have been reported so for and out of these 599 patients have been recovered.

Corona related SOP are being implemented in true letter and spirit and those violating SOPs are being penalized. He said that 65 development schemes at the cost of Rs 12119.677 are under completion those will be completed within their stipulated period.