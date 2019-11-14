UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Striving Hard To Address Challenges Of Unemployment, Inflation: Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

PTI Govt striving hard to address challenges of unemployment, inflation: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its leadership was striving hard to address the challenges of unemployment and inflation in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was making sincere efforts for controlling price hike and for this, a huge amount was provided to utility stores to ensure availability of all required daily use items at affordable rates.

The focus was also given to housing sector to meet the demand of houses for low income group, he added.

In reply to a question about train accidents in the recent months, he said that ML-I project was the solution of all problems. He said the completion of two projects,including the ML-I and Nala Lai which would be accomplished in near future.

About train accident inquiry, the minister said that some 19 people have been charge-sheeted who found guilty of recent train tragedy.

To a question regarding Maulana Fazal ur Rehman sit-in, he said that Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), march could not derail the government but Kashmir cause had badly damaged. Sheikh Rashid said that media was covering the JUI-F march and it was the setback for Kashmir cause.

To another question he said the plan B of JUI-F would also fail because the traders hailing from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, would not tolerate road blocks. Maulana Fazal ur Rehman would lost the popularity among the masses if he tried to block the roads in any part of the country. He made it clear that PTI government would complete five years with success. Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's ailing health, he said that it was the cabinet decision to ask indemnity bonds from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before leaving the country, and we support that decisions of the members of the cabinet.

As far as Asif Zardari's case was concerned, he said the former President had spent some eleven years in jail and he didn't have any problem there.

