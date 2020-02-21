PTI govt striving to bring down prices of edible items: Sadaqat Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Abbasi on Friday said the incumbent government was taking effective measures to bring down the soaring prices of essential items and Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to control the prices of edible items as soon as possible.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government had issued comprehensive plan regarding price hike. Investigation teams under the direction of prime minister were actively working against illegal activities in the markets and hoarders, he added.

He said the PTI led government was seriously working for providing relief to common man. He also said that the government was working to increase the tax base and bring more people in tax net to overcome the economic short fall left behind by the previous regimes.