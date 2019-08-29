PTI Govt striving to ensure 'ease of doing business': Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Kahn, was striving to ensure 'ease of doing business' by removing unnecessary hurdles to transform the age-old obsolete system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Kahn, was striving to ensure 'ease of doing business' by removing unnecessary hurdles to transform the age-old obsolete system.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Energy Umar Ayub and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy and Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar, she said that it was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the investors and general public from infamous red-tape and for this purpose a roadmap has been formulated.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to provide all facilities to the investors, businessmen and masses to attract foreign investment which would eventually create new job opportunities in the country.

Replying to a question, Dr Firdous said that the PM has expressed displeasure over the tweet of a PTI MNA over ptv and issued directives to avoid such practice in future.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working over 18 hours a day to accomplish the mandate given by the masses as he believed this was time to serve the nation, resolve their problems to facilitate them.

She said that the PM has tasked Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq to look into the issues of violations of party discipline within the PTI.

She said that if any member has any complaint, he or she should raise the matter within party.

Replying to a question she said that there would be no holiday in offices or educational institutions on Friday and staff of the offices would come out of their offices whereas in schools, colleges and universities the studentsand faculty staff would gather in grounds to express solidarity with besiegedKashmiri brethren.