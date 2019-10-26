UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Striving To Put The Country's Economy On Right Track: MPA

Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

PTI govt striving to put the country's economy on right track: MPA

Member Punjab Assembly and Chairman PHA, Chaudhary Lateef Nazar on Saturday said that PTI government was striving hard to put the country's economy on right track

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Member Punjab Assembly and Chairman PHA, Chaudhary Lateef Nazar on Saturday said that PTI government was striving hard to put the country's economy on right track.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he said that PTI government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran, was persuading a reforms agenda for public welfare and national development.

He said the government wants to lay the economy on strong foundations by introducing long term policies. He said that all available resources are being utilized to provide relief to the common man.

He said that economy of the country and institutions were destroyed due to corruption in past.

He said that some elements are hatching conspiracies and making negative propaganda against the government for their ulterior motives.

