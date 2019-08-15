PTI govt successful in raising Kashmir issue at UNSC: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had been successful in raising the Kashmir issue again at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after 50 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had been successful in raising the Kashmir issue again at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after 50 years.

Addressing a rally led by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to express solidarity with Kashmiris, he hoped that UNSC members would ponder over the Kashmir issue on Friday ( August 16) as the situation had become unusual in Indian occupied Kashmir owing to 12 days curfew and arrest of Kashmiri leadership.

He said the Pakistani nation had rejected all the steps taken by Modi government in held-Kashmir and it stood with Kashmiri brothers in this difficult situation.

He underlined the the need for unity in the current situation and asked all political parties to leave the political differences and work for the Kashmir cause.

Qureshi said the Indian government had transformed occupied Kashmir into a jail and put the peace of the whole region at stake.

He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the burning issue of Kashmir before it is too late.

Qureshi said the black day was not only being observed only in Pakistan but also in London and other European capitals, where people had gathered to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

He said the government had decided to fight for Kashmir cause at diplomatic and political fronts.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar addressing the rally said it had proved today that the whole Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmir brethren.

He said Modi killed Muslims in Indian Gujrat and now he was repeating the same heinous crime in Held Kashmir. But all these brutalities could not stop Kashmiris from their freedom struggle who had been offering sacrifices for the past 70 years, he added.