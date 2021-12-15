UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Successfully Achieving Goals Of National Uplift: Amjad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali on Wednesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the incumbent government was successfully achieving the goals of national development as per aspirations of the nation

In a statement issued here, the minister said that development schemes to the tone of Rs 800 million have been completed only in one provincial assembly constituency PK-6, district Swat.

He said the credit of the establishment of Agricultural and Engineering Universities in Swat and rehabilitation of the Wali Swat era Civil Hospital, Barikot at the cost of Rs 200 million and construction of Shamozai Degree College on an area of 20 kanal land at the cost of Rs 300 million goes to the incumbent provincial government.

Regarding the upcoming local bodies' polls, he termed the local government system as the only way for development that beside, devolution of power to gross-root level also paves way for the resolution of other local problems.

