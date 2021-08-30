PTI govt successfully completed three years: Chohan

Spokesperson for the Punjab Government, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government successfully completed three years despite hue & cry by the opposition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Spokesperson for the Punjab Government, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government successfully completed three years despite hue & cry by the opposition.

Responding to Pakistan Democratic Movements (PDM's) meeting and Shehbaz Sharif's statement, he said that people were disappointed after listening to the PDM hollow slogans, adding that the same anti-government slogans were raised by Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Safdar but the efforts of both leaders were in vain.

Now, Shehbaz Sharif claimed that if he was given a chance, he would resolve all problems of the country, he said and added that it was ridiculous for those who ruled Punjab for 40 years to again desire of having another chance, he asserted.

Chohan said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman, who could not win his own seat, was leading the PDM's unnatural alliance. The fact was that the politically unemployed Maulana Fazalur Rehman had run out of money and now he called for a protest for extorting money from PML-N and PDM.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan was on the road of progress and development but theseelements only wanted to create hurdles in its journey.