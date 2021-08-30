UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Successfully Completed Three Years: Chohan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 02:58 PM

PTI govt successfully completed three years: Chohan

Spokesperson for the Punjab Government, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government successfully completed three years despite hue & cry by the opposition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Spokesperson for the Punjab Government, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government successfully completed three years despite hue & cry by the opposition.

Responding to Pakistan Democratic Movements (PDM's) meeting and Shehbaz Sharif's statement, he said that people were disappointed after listening to the PDM hollow slogans, adding that the same anti-government slogans were raised by Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Safdar but the efforts of both leaders were in vain.

Now, Shehbaz Sharif claimed that if he was given a chance, he would resolve all problems of the country, he said and added that it was ridiculous for those who ruled Punjab for 40 years to again desire of having another chance, he asserted.

Chohan said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman, who could not win his own seat, was leading the PDM's unnatural alliance. The fact was that the politically unemployed Maulana Fazalur Rehman had run out of money and now he called for a protest for extorting money from PML-N and PDM.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan was on the road of progress and development but theseelements only wanted to create hurdles in its journey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Progress Same Alliance Hue Money All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ethiopia registers 1,040 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registers 1,040 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Shahbaz should ask Nawaz to return home, face cour ..

Shahbaz should ask Nawaz to return home, face court cases: Fawad

3 minutes ago
 First PIA cargo flight carrying WHO medical essent ..

First PIA cargo flight carrying WHO medical essentials lands in Mazar-i-Sharif

4 minutes ago
 Laos reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Laos reports two more COVID-19 deaths

4 minutes ago
 Two inter-district drug peddlers arrested

Two inter-district drug peddlers arrested

4 minutes ago
 Thailand daily COVID-19 cases drop below 16,000

Thailand daily COVID-19 cases drop below 16,000

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.