PTI Govt Successfully Implementing Its Development Agenda: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 07:26 PM

PTI govt successfully implementing its development agenda: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was successfully implementing its economic and development agenda by taking the business community along

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was successfully implementing its economic and development agenda by taking the business community along.

Speaking here at the inauguration of the Sports Facility Center (SFC) established by Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), she said the government was pursuing the policy of 'ease of doing business' as the development of industrial sector was its top priority.

The government's economic development-oriented policies were now bearing fruit, she added.

Dr Firdous stressed a need for making strenuous efforts to put the century-old sports goods industry of Sialkot on modern lines.

The SFC, she said, would be helpful in modernizing the sports goods industry with the use of advanced manufacturing technology.

She assured that all the problems of sports industry would be resolved amicably.

She said the government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was making hectic efforts to boost national economy.

"The government will support business community in every matter", she pledged.

Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated the Sports Facility Center (SFC).

PSGMEA Chairman Muhammad Arshad gave a detailed briefing to the special assistant about the socio-economic and human development of Sialkot on self help basis by the exporters, achievements, targets and future goals of the city's export-oriented industries.

PSGMEA executive committee members were also present on the occasion.

