PTI govt successfully launches first-ever National Security Policy: Senate told

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 02:22 PM

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government has successfully formulated and launched the first-ever National Security Policy of the country

Taking part in the debate in Senate session, he said that all the stakeholders were taken into confidence before the formulation of the policy.

Moreover, the opposition parties were invited to give their suggestions on the policy but they did not attend the parliamentary committee meeting that was briefed by the National Security Adviser.

He said that the government has no intention to hide anything and it was ready to table the National Security Policy at every national forum to open healthy debate on the process.

"The PTI government esteems the parliament as a sacred entity. However, the opposition must incorporate its input where it is required and avoid unnecessary criticism," Senator Waseem said.

Earlier, Senator Raza Rabbani demanded that the National Security Policy should be laid in the Parliament for a debate on the important policy document.

On his point of order, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad raised the issue of killing of two religious scholars in Peshawar. However, the Senate chairman sought report from the Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, the Senate session was adjourned to convene on Friday morning at 1030 hours.

