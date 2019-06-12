PTI govt successfully presents its first federal budget : Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday said the government successfully presented its first federal budget and termed it a balanced and people friendly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was policy of the government to generate revenue through extending tax net.

He said the government earmarked Rs 217 billion to provide subsidize electricity to poor consumers.

Omar Ayub said the previous governments had left huge burden of loans and current account deficit for new government in power sector and did nothing to increase exports of the country but the incumbent government was making efforts to bridge the gape between exports and imports.

The previous governments had destroyed national economy and looted the country's wealth ruthlessly, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister was bears his expenditures from his own pocket and issued directives to all ministries to adopt austerity measures.

He said it was very unfortunate that only one percent people were paying tax from 220 millions people which was non-sustainable for economic growth.

He said Power sector had saved Rs 81 billion through improving line loses and controlling electricity pilferage during seven months, adding that the government would convert the energy in renewable from oil and gas and would be generated 10, 000 Mega Watt electricity through it.