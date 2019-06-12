UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Successfully Presents Its First Federal Budget : Omar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

PTI govt successfully presents its first federal budget : Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday said the government successfully presented its first federal budget and termed it a balanced and people friendly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was policy of the government to generate revenue through extending tax net.

He said the government earmarked Rs 217 billion to provide subsidize electricity to poor consumers.

Omar Ayub said the previous governments had left huge burden of loans and current account deficit for new government in power sector and did nothing to increase exports of the country but the incumbent government was making efforts to bridge the gape between exports and imports.

The previous governments had destroyed national economy and looted the country's wealth ruthlessly, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister was bears his expenditures from his own pocket and issued directives to all ministries to adopt austerity measures.

He said it was very unfortunate that only one percent people were paying tax from 220 millions people which was non-sustainable for economic growth.

He said Power sector had saved Rs 81 billion through improving line loses and controlling electricity pilferage during seven months, adding that the government would convert the energy in renewable from oil and gas and would be generated 10, 000 Mega Watt electricity through it.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Exports Poor Budget Oil Gas All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

54 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.