PTI govt successfully wiping out all conspiracies : Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under brave leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was successfully wiping out all internal and external conspiracies against the country.

Nobody is more sincere with the country than PM Imran Khan who wants to take the country out of all crises, he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

He said the corrupt leaders of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N should present themselves for accountability instead of doing negative politics and misguiding public.

Ali Muhammad said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal enmity against the opposition parties' leadership, and that he only wishes that the plundered national wealth should be recovered from them.

He said that the present government is the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan and determined to root out corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.