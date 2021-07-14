UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Takes Innovative Steps For Country's Uplift: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:08 PM

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday said that the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken several innovative steps to make Pakistan a true welfare state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday said that the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken several innovative steps to make Pakistan a true welfare state.

Replying to criticism of opposition parties in the Senate, he said that the past governments failed to move the country on right track of economic progress and prosperity rather remained busy in looting the country.

He said that the PTI government had launched several mega public development projects like 'Ehsas Program' which was recognized internationally, being the best strategy to support deserving people of the country.

He said that the PTI government was fighting for the supremacy of law in the country as no country runs without following its regulations. He added past governments had promoted the culture of inequity and injustice.

Lauding the role of his party, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only political entity in the country's history to launch a campaign against corruption.

He said that more than two decades ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan formed the party in view of the fact that corruption was damaging the country and the objective was to ensure justice for everyone.

Faisal Javed said, "Corruption pushes country towards decline and same was happened with Pakistan as two major political parties fully destroyed the institutions of the country." He said, "When people in power resort to corrupt practices, then a nation has to face a decline." He said that 25 years back Prime Minister Imran Khan started his struggle and named the party after the concept of Insaf (justice) as without justice, corruption cannot be eliminated.

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem said that aggressive behavior of opposition parties was ample proof of their clear defeat in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

He said that people of AJK will reject these corrupt elements, who did nothing for country's people. He added no government could do what PTI did for betterment of the country.

He said that the PTI's creation was based on the concept of promoting justice in the country and to make Pakistan a corruption- free state. He added, "Opposition's "hue and cry" was understandable as they were aware of no further corruption in the country."He said that many people were joining PTI in a bid to make a change. He added PM Imran Khan is the only hope for the nation who was struggling for the last 25 years for the prosperity of motherland.

