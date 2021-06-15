PTI govt takes measures to ensure economic stability: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that despite coronavirus pandemic, the PTI government had taken measures in the budget 2021-22 to ensure economic stability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that despite coronavirus pandemic, the PTI government had taken measures in the budget 2021-22 to ensure economic stability.

In a statement, he said the government did not leave the people alone in difficult situation and pointed out that the Punjab was the only province where a package of Rs106 billion was announced to overcome the harsh economic effects.

Historic tax relief of Rs 56 billion was announced to facilitate the business community, he said adding that Rs 10 billion had been allocated for corona vaccination in the next financial year.

Meanwhile, the collection of provincial levies has been improved and Rs 359 billion would be collected by the end of current financial year against a target of Rs 317 billion,he added and vowed that Punjab would continue to move forward under the leadershipof PM Imran Khan.