PTI Govt Takes Practical Measures For Improving Aviation Services In Country

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took practical measures during the last three years to ensure the provision of improved aviation services in the country in line with the best international practices by removing flaws from the existing system.

The Aviation Division is in pursuit of the vision "to maintain the highest standards of safety, security and service by promoting air connectivity in the aviation sector, ensure precision and accuracy in meteorological services of Pakistan," according to a Three-Year Performance Report  (August 2018-2021) of the PTI government launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

During the period under review, the government has taken undertaken several initiatives like promulgation of National Aviation Policy (NAP 2019), digitalization of the processes to increase the efficiency of aviation sector, meeting international standards at airports, provision of world-class facilities to air passengers, encouragement of tourism through increased facilities at airports, enhancement of supervision and coordination to realize its vision of "Safe, efficient and profitable air transport industry of Pakistan and highest standards of weather forecasting." Besides, it regulated and implemented instructions/standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.

It also segregated Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)'s Regulatory and Service Provider functions, issued Regular Public Transport Licenses to Sial Air International and Fly Jinnah and disintegrated Aircraft Investigation board from CAA to Aviation Division to improve efficiency of the country's aviation sector.

To revive the past glory of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the government de-recognized unfeasible contracts with suppliers and working agreements with associations ensured effective utilization of PIA's overseas properties, outsourced the services of catering, speedex, ground handling and precision engineering, carried out financial restructuring of PIA's balance sheet, operated special flights to various countries during Covid-19 pandemic, completed detailed security and safety assessment by US Transport Security Administration (TSA), operated PIA's first-ever direct flight to mainland USA and ferry flights to bring back the stranded Pakistanis from different countries.

For security purposes, the Airport Security Force (ASF) has established joint search counters at all international airports, set up closed-circuit television (CCTV) control rooms for anti-money laundering, provided improved accommodation and training facilities to the troops.

For updated and accurate weather reports, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has developed a mobile application through its resources, started weather forecast service for farmers at the tehsil level in local languages, upgraded its website and established Information Technology besides providing weather information on social media.

