PTI govt takes various steps for uplift of agriculture sector, Dasti

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab CM on Agriculture Abdul Hayee Dasti said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) led government took various steps for uplift of agriculture sector.

He said that the purpose of the government is to make the poor people especially small growers prosperous and resolve their problems.

Abdul Hayee Dasti expressed these views while addressing a seminar held at Rohilanwali for sunflower crop importance on Friday.

He said that over Rs 300 billions were spent on agriculture sector last year while huge amount was also earmarked for this year.

Advisor said that the South Punjab Secreteriate will be made fully functional from next month.

He said that the international standards laboratories were being set up at district level to control substandard pesticide and fertilizer.

Dasti stated that the government will provide Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to growers over cultivation of sunflower crop.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that the government is providing Rs 153 billion subsidy to growers on machines and other tools for cultivation of sunflower and other crops.

He said that the growers problems were being resolved while the Calendar of wheat and cotton has been issued.

Director Agriculture Mahar Abid said that agriculture department is offering it's services to growers for cultivation of sunflower crop and solution of problems faced by the growers.

He urged the growers to complete cultivation of sunflower crop by January 31.

On this occasion, agriculture officials and large number of local growers participated in the seminar.

