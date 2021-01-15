UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Takes Various Steps For Uplift Of Agriculture Sector, Dasti

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

PTI govt takes various steps for uplift of agriculture sector, Dasti

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab CM on Agriculture Abdul Hayee Dasti said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) led government took various steps for uplift of agriculture sector.

He said that the purpose of the government is to make the poor people especially small growers prosperous and resolve their problems.

Abdul Hayee Dasti expressed these views while addressing a seminar held at Rohilanwali for sunflower crop importance on Friday.

He said that over Rs 300 billions were spent on agriculture sector last year while huge amount was also earmarked for this year.

Advisor said that the South Punjab Secreteriate will be made fully functional from next month.

He said that the international standards laboratories were being set up at district level to control substandard pesticide and fertilizer.

Dasti stated that the government will provide Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to growers over cultivation of sunflower crop.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that the government is providing Rs 153 billion subsidy to growers on machines and other tools for cultivation of sunflower and other crops.

He said that the growers problems were being resolved while the Calendar of wheat and cotton has been issued.

Director Agriculture Mahar Abid said that agriculture department is offering it's services to growers for cultivation of sunflower crop and solution of problems faced by the growers.

He urged the growers to complete cultivation of sunflower crop by January 31.

On this occasion, agriculture officials and large number of local growers participated in the seminar.

APP /kmr-sak1745 hrs

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Punjab Agriculture Saqib Ali January Cotton From Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

26 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

38 minutes ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

49 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

1 hour ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.