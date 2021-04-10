PTI govt taking action against sugar mafia: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said the country was facing sugar issue from many years but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was the first one which was taking action against sugar mafia

Talking to a private news channel, he said those were involved in sugar cases they should face the cases in the courts.

The SAPM said the present government had set a principle and trend for other political parties as they should follow it regarding to hold accountability without any discrimination.

Replying to a question, he said Jahangir Tareen was the part of PTI and he was facing and appearing before the courts regarding the sugar cases which was good thing.

Ali Nawaz Awan said Maryam Nawaz statements has no importance because her family was not taking her statements as seriously, adding her tweeter account was silent in these days.

To another question, he said everyone should have to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) with letter and spirit to control cronavirus from spreading otherwise the deadly virus could be spread at large scale in the country.

He urged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should have to postpone Daska bye election because of spreading the COVID-19 as rapidly in the country.

He said the government would open the registration of coronavirus vaccine for all after the Eid-ul-Fitr.