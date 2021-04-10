UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Taking Action Against Sugar Mafia: Ali Awan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:33 AM

PTI govt taking action against sugar mafia: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said the country was facing sugar issue from many years but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was the first one which was taking action against sugar mafia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said the country was facing sugar issue from many years but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was the first one which was taking action against sugar mafia.

Talking to a private news channel, he said those were involved in sugar cases they should face the cases in the courts.

The SAPM said the present government had set a principle and trend for other political parties as they should follow it regarding to hold accountability without any discrimination.

Replying to a question, he said Jahangir Tareen was the part of PTI and he was facing and appearing before the courts regarding the sugar cases which was good thing.

Ali Nawaz Awan said Maryam Nawaz statements has no importance because her family was not taking her statements as seriously, adding her tweeter account was silent in these days.

To another question, he said everyone should have to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) with letter and spirit to control cronavirus from spreading otherwise the deadly virus could be spread at large scale in the country.

He urged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should have to postpone Daska bye election because of spreading the COVID-19 as rapidly in the country.

He said the government would open the registration of coronavirus vaccine for all after the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Election Commission Of Pakistan Daska Capital Development Authority Family All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

21 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

36 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

51 minutes ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.