PTI govt taking adequate measures to control artificial price hike: Musarrat Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking adequate steps against hoarders and introducing strict laws to control artificial price hike of essential commodities.

Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Wednesday reassured that prime minister was seriously concerned about the current crises of price hike and strict actions would be taken against those involved.

While talking to a private news channel, she said that profiteering, hoarding and adulteration would not be tolerated in any case as it was the topmost priority of the PTI government to provide relief to common citizens and no compromise can be made on this important matter.

She also stressed the need for better coordination between the Federal and provincial governments for monitoring the situation on a daily basis and removing hurdles in the way of prevention of smuggling and hoarding.

She emphasized that with the strict implementation of laws we can control these Sugar and wheat mafias, adding, if the market supply goes smoothly the prices of commodities would automatically be controlled.

Spokesperson Punjab said no doubt the people are facing high inflation, but this all happened after the national institutions were left under debt burden with record corruption cases and mafias in the country during previous tenures of corrupt governments.

Musarrat also said that first two years of PTI government was difficult but now good days are coming for nation as government is heading towards in right direction under prudent policies of present government.

She explained that the political leadership realizes the fact that easing the lives of common men is highly imperative for political survival and progress.