PTI Govt taking all-out measures to strengthen economy: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar says Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government is taking measures to strengthen the economy

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar says Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government is taking measures to strengthen the economy.Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that the national economy will start showing an upward trend in the next financial year.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-N maintained the economy artificially.

He said the previous government has left a huge deficit in the economic sector due to weak policies.He pointed out that the present government is taking concrete steps for reviving the economy and out efforts are being made to steer the country out of the economic challenges.