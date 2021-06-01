UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Taking Bold Steps For Welfare Of People: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:40 PM

PTI govt taking bold steps for welfare of people: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken bold steps, as a result of which the country was heading towards progress and prosperity.

Addressing a press conference here along with Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran and Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin, she said that Ravi River City project was a huge initiative which would provide job opportunities to hundreds of thousands of youth.

She said the past government looted the national resources in the name of development and resources were wasted on some exhibitory projects.

The SACM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a custodian of resources and he was personally monitoring the affairs of RUDA.

Dr Firdous said that financial bid of RUDA had been opened a few days ago and was awarded to the successful bidders after completing necessary formalities.

The bidding process for the development of the first phase of 'Saphire Bay' had been completed, she added.

She said that the project was important for boosting the economy and attracting investment.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said that corruption of Shehbaz Sharif in transport sector would be exposed.

She said that all workers of the PTI were standing with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

