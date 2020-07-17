(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete measures to establish Pakistan as a strong state in the World.

PTI government is committed to serve the people with honesty and dedication, he said in a radio program.

The minster said Pakistan has entered into a new era of progress under the leadership of Imran Khan, while the incumbent government was working on many fields at the same time.

He expressed his hope that the efforts of the government would change the destiny of people of Pakistan in near future.

He said that the government was heading towards right direction to revive the economy as it has given incentive to boost construction industry.

He further said the government was taking corrective measures to provide shelter to middle class people who cannot afford their own homes.