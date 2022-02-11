PTI govt taking exemplary measures for overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was solving overseas Pakistanis' problems on priority basis and exemplary measures were being taken in that regard.

He said overseas Pakistanis were great asset as their contribution towards country's economy and its progress was praiseworthy.

He was addressing a gathering of district chairmen of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) and other officers, here on Friday.

He said that more than 1200 cases had been solved in just 90 days which was a record and said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had asked for maintaining the pace in future as well.

The SAPM expressed his commitment to resolve more than 2,000 cases in next three months.

He said that a one-window operation was being launched in Islamabad so that overseas Pakistanis could get their problems solved under one roof rather than visiting more offices.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar said that Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan had been elevated from OPC Punjab to SAPM due to his extraordinary performance in the province as the PTI government was strictly observing performance and merit.