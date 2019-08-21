PTI govt taking keen interest in uplift of tribal districts: MNA

(@FahadShabbir)

Member National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan has said that federal and provincial governments were taking keen interest in the development of tribal districts and people would soon see visible improvement in their lives

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan has said that Federal and provincial governments were taking keen interest in the development of tribal districts and people would soon see visible improvement in their lives.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of 3 Km long � Tofan Shah- Daman road scheme in Salarzai tehsil on Wednesday.

The event was attended by scores of party workers, elders, and officials of the Road and High way department.

The MNA said that tribal districts were the most backward and less developed areas of the country, but the previous rulers have not taken any result oriented step for the development of the region.

The lawmaker told the participants that PTI governments both federal and provincial were keen to bring visible changes in the lives of people by launching mega development projects in the tribal districts.

The MNA told that completion of the road, which was the long standing demand of the people of the area, would start a new era of development and prosperity for the people of the region.

According to the officials of Road and High Way department the road was expected to complete by end of this year at a cost of Rs 63-555 million.

The elders have expressed joys over the inauguration of the scheme and thanked the government for taking keen interests in development of tribal districts.