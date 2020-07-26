PTI govt taking measures for institutional reforms, eradicating corruption: Nuzhat Pathan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Member of National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Nuzhat Pathan said on Sunday that the PTI government was taking measures for institutional reforms and eradication of corruption in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said PTI leadership strongly believed in transparency and had presented itself for the accountability.

The government was trying to ensure working of the national institutions without any political pressure or external influence, she pointed out.

She said despite of COVID-19 pandemic and unnecessary criticism, the government stabilized the political and democratic process and improved Pakistan's position in the comity of nations.

Nuzhat said the first two years of PTI were full of economic and political challenges and different mafias were creating hurdles in the process of development.

"Now, we have successfully overcome many challenges and are moving on right path.

The government has returned a huge debt taken by the previous governments," she added.