UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Taking Measures To Boost Economy: Hamad Azhar

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad Azhar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures to strengthen the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures to strengthen the economy.

Talking to a private news channel, the federal minister hoped that the national economy would start showing an upward trend in the next financial year.

He said the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N had maintained the economy artificially. The previous government had left a huge deficit in the economic sector due to weak policies, he added.

The present government after coming into power took concrete steps for reviving the economy, he said, adding all out efforts were being made to steer the country out of the economic challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

51 minutes ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

58 minutes ago

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story aga ..

1 hour ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

1 hour ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

1 hour ago

United Nations Security Council Condemns 'In Stron ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.