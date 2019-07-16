PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad Azhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was taking measures to strengthen the economy.

Talking to a private news channel, the federal minister hoped that the national economy would start showing an upward trend in the next financial year.

He said the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N had maintained the economy artificially. The previous government had left a huge deficit in the economic sector due to weak policies, he added.

The present government after coming into power took concrete steps for reviving the economy, he said, adding all out efforts were being made to steer the country out of the economic challenges.