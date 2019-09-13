PTI govt taking measures to ease business processes: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said the PTI government was taking practical measures to ease the business processes and assured that investors would be fully facilitated

Chairing a meeting at his office, he said that every possible step would be taken to promote investment and trade in the province.

He said special economic zones were being set up for the promotion of industrial sector where special incentives would be offered to industrialists for setting up industries.

Along with it, existing industrial estates would also be developed to meet emerging needs, he added.

The chief minister said that red-tapeism would not get in the way of establishing new industries. Instructions have been issued for industries' zoning and a committee has also been constituted which would submit recommendations in this regard.

Usman Buzdar observed that an accelerated process of industrialization would create new employment opportunities by promoting investment in the province.

He maintained that the business environment had been improved as the government had been taking practical steps for the promotion of small and medium-scale industries.

He hoped that new industrial policy would prove a game-changer for development of the industrial sector in the province.

Within the next few years, ample employment opportunities would be available for more than 1.5 million trained human resource in Punjab, he said.

The students would also be offered online training opportunities after the completion of technical education, he added.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretaries of industries and finance departments and others attended the meeting.