PTI govt taking measures to empower women socially, economically: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking effective measures for empowering women socially and economically.

Addressing the launching ceremony of an NGO here, the SACM said that women were discharging their social and domestic obligations in a befitting manner, adding that the government, number of private institutions and organizations were working on the empowerment of Pakistani women economically by providing them business opportunities.

Hasaan Khawar stressed the need to equip the women with business skills by arranging training workshops, mentorship programmes and business incubation. He said that Pakistani businessmen invested more than US$ 350 million in 2021, adding that the share of women in this investment was only 1.1 percent which should definitely be increased.

He further stated that Pakistan had 9th largest workforce in the world which had only 21 percent women participation, adding that the share of women workforce in GDP was only 10 percent.

Hasaan Khawar said that effective participation of women in business was utmost necessary in order to make Pakistan one of the strongest economies in the world as it was the only long term and sustainable solution for Pakistan's economic development.

He said that such initiatives were not only encouraging the women financially but also helping them increase their self-esteem.

He termed the coming decade in Pakistan a decade of women especially business women, adding, "The government is hopeful that we are moving towards a right direction and the Punjab government is facilitating women by setting up 187 day care centres." He said the government was paying special attention on Mother & Child health and three hospitals had been set up for this purpose whereas six more were being established.

Hasaan Khawar said, "We need maximum participation of women in every field of life including decision making and politics."He said the achievements of the present government in the health, education, industries and the corporate sector were visible. "Sehat Insaf Card provides an opportunity to the less privileged class to get treatment in private hospitals" he added.