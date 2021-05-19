UrduPoint.com
'PTI Govt Taking Measures To Improve Life Standard Of People'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

'PTI govt taking measures to improve life standard of people'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking all out measures for improving living standard of people.

These views were expressed by Member National Assembly Ch Asim Nazir while inaugurating different development schemes in his constituency NA-101 on Wednesday.

He said more funds would be sought from the government for provision of education, health and communication facilities to people, adding that suigas, electricity, upgradation of school and road infrastructure would bringabout prosperity in the area.

More Stories From Pakistan

