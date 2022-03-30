UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Taking Practical Steps For Development Of Minorities: Augustine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 09:44 PM

PTI govt taking practical steps for development of minorities: Augustine

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights (MA&HR) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps for the development of minorities across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights (MA&HR) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps for the development of minorities across the country.

He expressed these views while attending the cheque distribution ceremony at district council hall, Gujranwala, says a spokesperson for MA&HR here. MPA Haroon Imran Gill, local PTI leadership and representatives of religious minorities were present on the occasion.

The Minister said that a Christmas grant of Rs 10,000 per family was being distributed among religious minorities from the platform of HR&MA department.

He stressed that Gujranwala was considered as the stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but unfortunately no proper work had been done for the minorities, whereas the incumbent government enhanced Christmas grant to Rs 10,000 per family.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said that many historic measures had been taken for religious minorities by allocating of special quotas for the minorities in the field of higher education.

He said that the credit of return of missionary schools to the Catholic and Presbyterian Churches went to the incumbent government, adding that for the first time in Muridke and other cities, cemeteries of religious minorities were fenced.

He assured that all issues facing by religious minorities would be solved under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

At the end of the ceremony, the Minister distributed cheques amounting Rs 10,000 each to 400 families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Punjab Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Christmas Gujranwala Muridke Muslim Family All From Government

Recent Stories

EU Officials Search Offices of Gazprom Subsidiarie ..

EU Officials Search Offices of Gazprom Subsidiaries in Germany - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Gauging European Sea Ports to Boost Export ..

Ukraine Gauging European Sea Ports to Boost Exports Shrunk by Hostilities - Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Asim bag Int'l Squash C'ship title

Asim bag Int'l Squash C'ship title

2 minutes ago
 Resources being utilized for better education in B ..

Resources being utilized for better education in Balochistan: Naseebullah Marree ..

2 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat sends relief goods to Afghanistan

Al-Khidmat sends relief goods to Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 U17 Netball final on Thursday

U17 Netball final on Thursday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.