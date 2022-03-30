PTI govt taking practical steps for development of minorities: Augustine

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights (MA&HR) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps for the development of minorities across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights (MA&HR) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps for the development of minorities across the country.

He expressed these views while attending the cheque distribution ceremony at district council hall, Gujranwala, says a spokesperson for MA&HR here. MPA Haroon Imran Gill, local PTI leadership and representatives of religious minorities were present on the occasion.

The Minister said that a Christmas grant of Rs 10,000 per family was being distributed among religious minorities from the platform of HR&MA department.

He stressed that Gujranwala was considered as the stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but unfortunately no proper work had been done for the minorities, whereas the incumbent government enhanced Christmas grant to Rs 10,000 per family.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said that many historic measures had been taken for religious minorities by allocating of special quotas for the minorities in the field of higher education.

He said that the credit of return of missionary schools to the Catholic and Presbyterian Churches went to the incumbent government, adding that for the first time in Muridke and other cities, cemeteries of religious minorities were fenced.

He assured that all issues facing by religious minorities would be solved under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

At the end of the ceremony, the Minister distributed cheques amounting Rs 10,000 each to 400 families.