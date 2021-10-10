UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Taking Practical Steps To Develop Backward Areas: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is ensuring practical steps to make backward areas like Sargodha equal to developed cities.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of the city development package, here on Sunday.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had announced a special development package of Rs 2.83 billion for Sargodha city in which 25 schemes of seven different sectors have been identified.

The meeting was informed that Rs 127.4 million would be spent on 12 schemes of road department, Rs 425.

6 million on three urban development schemes, Rs 199.6 million on four water supply and sanitation schemes, Rs 600 million on three local government schemes, Rs 165 million on one higher education scheme, Rs 110 million on one sports scheme and Rs 50 million will be spent on a public building scheme.

Ansar Majid directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing projects in a transparent manner within the stipulated time period.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya, Chairman PHA Mahmood Bakhsh Gilani, DGP PHA Yasir Bhatti, and Director College Chaudhry Sarfraz Gujjar among officers of departments concerned.

