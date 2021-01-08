UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Taking Practical Steps To Tackle Price-hike Issue: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:30 PM



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the provincial government is taking practical steps to tackle the price-hike issue and end inflation under the able leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking to the media here on Friday, she said that the task force, set up to control price-hike, was monitoring the artificially created gape between demand and supply of the essential items.

She said that out of 350 Sahulat bazaars, set up across the province, 31 had been working in Lahore to provide relief to the common man.

Dr Firdous said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had decided to utilise funds on the welfare of people for providing them with essential items at reasonable rates in Sahulat bazaars, while the previous government wasted millions of rupees only on the infrastructures of such bazaars.

She said that at the Sahulat bazaars, sugar was being sold for Rs 81.5 per kg whereas 20-kg flour bag was available for Rs 840.

According to the data of the year 2019-20, Rs 27 million fine had been imposed on profiteers and 6,670 such shopkeepers had been arrested.

She said that during year 2020, Rs 32.1 million fine had been imposed while 4,242 persons arrested over different violations. She said that Rs 887,000 fine had been imposed on those who sold sugar at high rate and were found involved in hoarding.

The SACM said that during the last three months, more than Rs 950,000 fine had been imposed on flour mills whereas cases had been registered against 79 flour mills.

She said that there was no shortage of any basic essential item in the province. The government was well aware of the problems of people and it believes in empowering people through solving their problems, she added.

