PTI Govt Taking Steps For Electronic Voting To Ensure Transparency In Elections: Shibli

Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is struggling for electronic voting to ensure transparency in future elections.

"We are also taking concrete steps for adopting open balloting system in Senate elections, " he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Open balloting, he said would be introduced in upcoming Senate elections for eliminating politics of sale and purchase of votes.

Some political parties, he said had been involved in sale and purchase of votes in the past elections.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had been doing the politics of give and take, he added.

Commenting on awarding Senate tickets to party workers, the minister said in Sindh, there are limited number of seats and that was why, we could not issue tickets to all party candidates.

He admitted that some of PTI's candidates were hopeful to get the tickets.

Responding to a question about rigging allegations raised by Opposition, Senator Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), candidates would win the by elections due to transparency in voting.

To a question about re-election in Daska, he said that PTI leadership had already offered re-election in 20 polling stations.

